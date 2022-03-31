As Pastor Russ Rathier continues our journey through Hebrews, we come to the last chapter, 13:7-14.
The writer exhorts Hebrew believers to remember the leaders “who brought you the word of God, and to pray for them, for those who are firmly committed to him are targets of the enemy.
“They need our prayers. We are encouraged to observe attentively the fruits of their well-spent lives, following the example of their faith — that God exists and is the creator and ruler of all things, the provider and bestower of eternal salvation through Christ. Their entire lives being of absolute trust and confidence in his power, wisdom and goodness.”
How we live our lives matters. Others watch us, just as we watch others. Are we living our lives serving God wholeheartedly and seeking to be pleasing to him? Are we an encouragement and inspiration to those God has placed in their lives? Are we exhibiting loving concern for their trials and tribulations, their eternal destiny and are we praying for them?
Therefore, be imitators of God, as beloved children. Walk in love as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us, a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.
Join us and be encouraged and inspired by the word of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. The church will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m. Join the fun.
— Sherry Bell
