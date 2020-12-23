“In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent his only begotten son into the world, that we might live through him.” (1 John 4:9)
Christmas, the most glorious celebration of all has come once again, in spite of the year’s widespread fear, angst, heartache and disappointments. It will be a different Christmas — no joyful gatherings of family and friends, but nevertheless, there’s a gift to be found — more time for reflection on the meaning of Christmas, and time to be grateful. As someone once said, the more glorious something is, the longer it takes to dawn on us.
What is the glorious “somethinh” of Christmas? This glorious something, that takes a while to dawn on us, is simply the spirit of love shed abroad in our hearts. And where does this love come from? It comes from God, whose essence is love. Through the Christmas story God’s incredible love for mankind is revealed, the most magnificent and world-changing event in history.
God’s love shines blindingly bright throughout this supernatural story; from the virgin birth to the choir of angels. The fullness of time had come for God to give his greatest gift to mankind: his son, the god-child Jesus, to save us all from our sins and restore us to himself. In Jesus we have the great and precious gifts of unconditional love, forgiveness and salvation, and they are life changing. All who will receive these gifts are able to wholeheartedly return God’s love, and love others as he has loved us.
In this new year may we walk in his peace, joy and love, for the “light has dawned.” (Matthew 4:16)
Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.