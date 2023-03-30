As Pastor Russ Rathier wrapped up the fourth chapter of James this morning, he left us with this thought, “no one will say they know more than God, yet we live our lives like we do.”

Charles Spurgeon once said there are two great certainties: God knows, and we don’t. James establishes this fact in verses 13-17. We make plans and promises that we have no right to make. Only God knows tomorrow. Proverbs 16:9 tells us “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the lord establishes their steps.”

