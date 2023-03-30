As Pastor Russ Rathier wrapped up the fourth chapter of James this morning, he left us with this thought, “no one will say they know more than God, yet we live our lives like we do.”
Charles Spurgeon once said there are two great certainties: God knows, and we don’t. James establishes this fact in verses 13-17. We make plans and promises that we have no right to make. Only God knows tomorrow. Proverbs 16:9 tells us “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the lord establishes their steps.”
The only plans that hold are those the Lord makes. So, the question is, are you inside or outside of the will of God? Are you doing what you want or what he wants? When we do what we want and not what he wants, we are in a way saying we know better than God. Really? Talk about arrogant.
The whole universe still obeys God, yet we continually ignore, deny or disobey God’s will for our lives. We are so consumed with the world around us that we follow our own plans instead of his. That’s like traveling through unknown territory without a map. If you don’t want to be lost, follow your GPS — God’s plan for salvation — and let him guide you. Stay close to your travel guide, cause only he knows what’s around the next corner.
Our Easter egg hunt is on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. rain or shine. All are welcome.
