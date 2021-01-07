“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wastelands.” (Isaiah 43:18)
How grateful we are 2020 is now behind us. Thankfully God has made the world in such a way that we are given day and night, seasons, and a new year every 365.25 days, which helps tremendously to live life in manageable pieces. Yesterday’s troubles, failures, disappointments and burdens were not meant for us to carry today, nor are we to pile on tomorrow’s fears and uncertainties.
We are made to handle only one day at a time, and he has promised to help us and be with us every moment of every day. As someone has said, “We may not know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future.” What a great and wonderful comfort.
Thankfully, the new year offers the time for setting goals for the coming year. A time to develop a clearer vision of opportunities to grow in a closer loving relationship with our father in heaven, to know and trust him more, to allow him to love others through us, to bring glory to him with our lives, and to look for and enjoy his streams in the desert.
“As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.” (Psalm 42:1)
Sunday service is at 11 a.m., Moscow Road. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
