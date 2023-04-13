Jesus is not still nailed to that cross, taking upon himself the wrath of God for all our sins. Jesus is no longer lying dead in a tomb, paying the consequences for those sins. He is alive. He paid the penalty, accepted the consequences and then rose above them, winning victory over sin and death — for us.

So, as Pastor Russ Rathier read us the story from Luke 24:1-8, when the women went seeking Jesus at the tomb, the question he asked this Easter morning was “why do you seek the living among the dead?”

