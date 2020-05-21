Don’t let your trappings trap you.
Genesis 25-35 — looking at the life of Jacob, we can see that God uses imperfect people. Jacob was known as a trickster, deceiver, liar and the list could goes on. God commanded Jacob to return home and on the way Jacob had an encounter with God that forever changed his life.
Going back and facing our past can be very challenging. However, one must not let anything stop them from following God’s commands. We considered three trappings of life that can keep us trapped from following God.
Some are so trapped by the world they will not let go of their things. Things, in and of themselves are not bad. Jesus said that nothing should come between you and him. If something does, it just became your god. Jesus spoke to a rich young ruler who left sad, because his god was money.
All of us have a past. God does not want you to let your past drive your future. In Jesus we truly can find the forgiveness needed to face the future.
Those that should have recognized Jesus did not. Jesus was more concerned about being “trapped” by what mattered than someone’s tradition.
I pray that in the future, Grace Bible will be known more for what matters — people — than trying to prove we are right. Only Jesus is right all the time.
— Pastor Doug Christy