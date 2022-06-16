“Learn to know Christ and Him crucified. Learn to sing to Him, and say, ‘Lord Jesus, you are my righteousness, I am your sin. You have taken upon yourself what is mine and given me what is yours. You became what you were not, so that I might become what I was not.’”
— Martin Luther
Pastor Russ preached from Galatians 3: 6-14, continuing in the theme of previous weeks on how we are saved by faith in Jesus Christ and not by works. Faith is internal, in that we believe in our heart on Jesus as God’s son and his saving work.
Faith is also external, resulting in a changed life where we no longer pursue sin, but order our lives around the word of God, the Bible. It does not mean that we do not struggle with sin and never fall, but we strive to follow Christ in obedience and ask forgiveness when we do sin.
The pastor emphasized the importance of understanding that none are saved by following the law. No one can be justified by the law, but it instead shows how truly sinful we are. All who are saved are only saved by faith in the crucified and risen Lord Jesus Christ. We must all examine ourselves to be sure we are trusting in him, and not in our religion.
We welcome you to join us at our Sunday service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m., and Women’s Bible study, Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.