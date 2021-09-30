Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Hebrews 7: 11-22. The passage states how the Old Testament law needed to be changed. Though the law was good, it could not make anyone perfect or bring salvation.
Rather, the law was put in place to demonstrate the complete sinfulness of man, who is incapable of keeping the entire law. So, the law needed to be changed, as did the priesthood. The priests that administered the law in the Old Testament were from the tribe of Levi.
However, God introduced a new priesthood, in the order of Melchizedek, in the person of his son, Jesus Christ. Jesus, through his sacrifice for sinful man and resurrection from the dead, instituted a new and superior covenant to the law, where a man is saved by grace through faith in Jesus.
This new and better way allows us to draw near to God through Jesus Christ.
As Rathier pointed out, the veil separating man from the holy of holies was literally torn from top to bottom, as other historical documents point out. Thus, the veil of sin that separated us from God has been removed by the power of Christ in his resurrection. This gift of forgiveness is for all, but you must receive it.
The sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/OJ7RGHUAbIY.
— Christopher Mann
