Pastor Russ Rathier this week preached from Hebrews 11:8-22 about the faith of the Patriarchs. Abraham obeyed God when he was called to go to a new land. He also offered his son as an offering, knowing that God could raise the dead or would provide an alternative. What do we have that we can offer to God? Abraham offered his best to God, including his son.
Sarah had faith that God would give her a son, and he also gave her the strength she needed to raise him in her old age. Through her, the nation of Israel was figuratively born. By faith, Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau, and Jacob in turn blessed Joseph’s sons. Joseph believed God and foretold the Exodus of the Hebrews from Egypt.
Through the faith and obedience of these Patriarchs, God established the promised nation of Israel. Their faith pleased God. Even though they did not live to see the fulfillment of the promises of God, including the establishment of the nation of Israel, and then also the spiritual Kingdom of Christ, they were obedient to his instructions.
They embraced his promise, shared it and brought honor to God through their obedience. We were left with the question: Do I have faith like this that pleases God?
A video of the sermon can be seen at youtu.be/G6-TmqiDrYU.
— Christopher Mann
