Last week Pastor Russ Rathier encouraged us to be different. Once again, his message took us to the book of James, chapter 4:6-10, this time asking us do you want to? Do you want to be different? Do you want to live for Jesus? Do you want to give up your worldly ways? If so, where do you begin? Rathier left off last week telling us the key to resolving the conflicts in our lives is God’s grace.
Well, our heart is the only receptacle for that grace. Therefore, we must turn our hearts over to God. We hold on to so much of the world’s ways that we often aren’t willing to fully submit to God. That’s what James tells us we must do. Verses 7-10 shows us how to resolve those conflicts within ourselves, with God and with others. Submitting to God is the first step.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.