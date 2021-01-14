“Are you living as if God doesn’t exist?” (James 4) In this letter, James addresses the Jewish Christians who have been scattered and are leaving God out of their plans, in their business and private lives. Do we do the same today?
We are all very much aware that life is faster than ever before, and as someone has said, “if you’re not confused, you’re not paying attention.” Life is indeed confusing and unpredictable. Is James saying not to make plans then?
No, he is urging Christians to include God in our plans. He suggests we think of God as a partner as we are living life — day by day, moment by moment — as we are driving our car, sitting at our desk, in whatever we are doing that we have a sense of his presence.
James encourages believers to have such a close, intimate relationship with God that we are in constant communication with him, seeking his will and guidance in every single decision, trusting in his goodness, and knowing his will for us is always far better than anything we can come up with on your own.
Sunday service is at 11 a.m., masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.