Are you drifting? Hebrews 2:1-4. This passage to the Christian Hebrews is a warning to not neglect so great a salvation. In other words, are you drifting ever so slowly from love and devotion to the lover of your soul?
We can drift into neglect of spouse, parenthood or even just being a good friend. But the greatest and most harmful drifting is the one away from God. Why is that so harmful? I’m saved, so isn’t that enough?
As it takes decided effort and commitment to keep a marriage growing in love, it takes effort and commitment to keep growing in our love relationship with God — loving him back and becoming that person he created us to be.
We are here for a purpose, we are gifted for that purpose, and we are satisfied in that purpose.
Is the Bible still part of your daily routine? As someone has said, it is the only truly non-fiction book ever written. It is truth. It is the guide for living on this earth, it is encouraging, inspiring, tells us who we are, why we are here, where we are going, who God is and why we need a savior.
It helps us to grow in the knowledge of his great and unfathomable love for us. It is our very life-food, and like an anchor, keeps us from drifting.
Sunday service is now 10:30 a.m. You are cordially invited to join us in person or online at gracemoscow.org. You will be blessed by our dynamite new interim pastor, Russ Rathier.
Need prayer? Call us 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
