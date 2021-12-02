Pastor Russ Rathier spoke this week from Hebrews 10: 26-39. This passage warns of the danger of apostasy, where someone knows the truth of the Gospel and chooses to reject it. Rathier also described it as falling away from God. Some causes of apostasy are persecution, false teachers, temptation and forsaking the fellowship of believers.
People may stop following when the road gets too hard and turn away. Some people are led away by church leaders who no longer preach the true gospel, which is salvation through Christ. Many people fall into temptation and then may not want to come back to God because they are ashamed, even though God is willing to completely forgive. If people stop gathering with other believers, it becomes very easy to be pulled back into the world.
Those who have heard the gospel and choose to reject it are turning down the only hope that they have for forgiveness and eternal life. To reject the gift of grace of Christ is to instead choose the judgment and punishment of God, leading to an eternity of separation from him in hell.
We will either meet God as our savior or as our judge, and the choice is entirely up to us, if we but receive the grace afforded to us by Christ’s sacrifice.
Join us next week for our monthly potluck after the service. All are welcome to come to our Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 24.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.