“Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as you did in the rebellion, during the time of testing in the desert.” (Hebrews 3:7-19)
Even though God demonstrated his almighty power, reality, mercy, provision and love to the Israelites when he delivered them from their bondage in Egypt, yet they hardened their hearts.
They had just experienced all God’s truly awesome miracles through Moses: the Red Sea parting, destruction of the Egyptian army, manna from heaven, water from a rock and even an over abundance of quail — when they tired of manna.
And, we are shocked how quickly they resorted back to the gods of Egypt.
Are we any different? Are our hearts too turning away from the living God? God gave us our natural family so that each person would be loved and taught to love. He has given us the family of God for us to love and encourage one another daily. He knows how desperately we need that encouragement.
As He provided for the Israelites so long ago, he provides for us today. The plea remains the same, “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your heart.”
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., in-person or online at gracemoscow.org, with interim pastor, Russ Rathier.
It is our great honor to pray for you. Please call us, standing by 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
