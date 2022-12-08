“Go tell one person,” that was the challenge that Pastor Jim Hunsucker traveled all the way from First Baptist Church in North Carolina to give us this morning. Speaking from Matthew 28:16-20, he reminded us that Jesus urged his disciples to go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.
As Hunsucker said, if you are a child of God, you are his disciple and his church. That command was for you, but don’t be intimidated, as it’s quite simple. It’s up to you to tell somebody about Jesus. Why wouldn’t you? If flames were coming from your neighbor’s window, would you stand by and do nothing? Most of us would bang on their door, call out to them and do anything in our power to make sure the person inside gets out safely. Why do we do nothing when the world around us is in even greater danger and needs to be rescued from eternal fire.
