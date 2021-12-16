Jesus, God in flesh, was born in Bethlehem to a virgin to save mankind from sin and to give us eternal life. He still saves souls today, not only through the power of the Holy Spirit through the word of God, but through those who have accepted this gift of salvation, who follow him, his disciples — Christians.
What does it mean to follow Jesus? Jesus called the disciples to follow him. Most were fishermen: crusty, earthy, hardworking and practical. They were awed by the miracles of Jesus, and when he asked them to follow him, “At once they left their nets and followed him.” (Matthew 4:19)
Jesus warned those who would follow him that it was a 100 percent commitment, requiring dying to one’s self, taking up “your cross daily,” and to expect persecution and rejection. (Luke 9: 57-62)
How is it for Christians and disciples today? Is it still necessary to die to one’s will and selfish desires? Is it still necessary to make a 100 percent commitment of our life? Must we expect persecution and rejection?
As Christians we share the love of God for all people; we want all to know the gospel and be saved, delivered from evil and live in heaven when this earthly life is over; we want all to know the love and reality of God. A disciple is a follower of Jesus.
Sunday service 10:30 a.m. Bible studies will resume next month. All are cordially invited to join our candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m., 856 Moscow Road, Moscow. Refreshments follow. More at gracebible.org or 802-585-3343.
— Sherry Bell
