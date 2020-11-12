Interim pastor Lincoln Sprague took his message from Psalm 136: “His love endures forever.” Some translations interpret it as “His loving-kindness and mercy endure forever.”
The psalmist wrote this for God’s people as they gathered in the temple courts. A priest or Levite would call out a reason to give thanks and praise to God and the people would answer, “His love endures forever.” What a great truth to acknowledge and give God praise and thanksgiving, and what joy and comfort to our hearts to know this loving and merciful God and Father.
If you have a personal loving relationship with this wonderful loving God, creator of the universe, you know and have experienced his loving-kindness and tender mercies that are “new every morning.” No matter what is happening in the world or in our personal circumstances, we, as his children, have his peace, comfort and the assurance that we are loved with an everlasting love.
Because of his great love for us, he has prepared a home for all who call upon him and accept salvation offered through Jesus. He desires for us to be with him forever in Heaven, for this world is not our home, we are just passing through. In the meantime God is worthy of all praise and thanksgiving, for truly “his love endures forever.”
Join us for worship Sunday 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed. Moscow Road, Moscow. gracemoscow.org.
— Sherry Bell
