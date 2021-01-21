Sermon notes: “Living life with the perspective of Jesus’ soon return,” James 5:1-12.
James offers four bits of wisdom for the church as we wait for Jesus to return for his bride.
Live generously: James especially warns the wealthy not to hoard their riches and live in self-indulgence, but to be fair and generous to all.
Live patiently: As the farmer must trust the rains will come and the crops will grow, so in this life we must be patient, stand firm, and not grumble; remembering to persevere in faith as the prophets of old.
Live graciously: Are we gracious only to those who are gracious to us? James urges us to be gracious to everyone, especially to those who are insulting or rude to us. We make the decision, and God gives the grace.
Live truthfully: Let your yes be yes, and your no, be no. How can we have a relationship with truth in general, if we do not have a relationship with truth personally in Jesus Christ? James offers wisdom as we wait in expectation for the imminent return of Jesus. Are you ready? If not, may today be the day you accept his gracious offer of forgiveness for your sins. He has already paid the price.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed.
— Lincoln Sprague, interim pastor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.