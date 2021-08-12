This week interim pastor Russ Rathier continued his series on the Book of Hebrews, the part of Scripture describing Jesus as our great high priest.
So why did the writer of Hebrews think it important we understand this? What significance is that for us today?
The author of Hebrews was speaking primarily to Jewish believers. Every Jew knew that he was sinful and desperately needed a mediator between himself and God. The high priest was that God-ordained mediator.
They understood their sinfulness and the righteousness of God. Today, understanding our sinfulness and the holiness of God is essential in having a deeper appreciation of the significance of Jesus, who is not only our high priest but also the willing and perfect sacrifice for our sins.
The Levitical priests were mediators who could identify with and deal gently with those who were ignorant and going astray, since they were aware of their own weaknesses. The priests presented gifts and sacrifices.
Jesus, through his obedience, became the gift, sacrifice and the source of eternal salvation. He is our mediator and intercessor before the Father.
He removed the barrier between sinful man and God and is ever before the Father making intercession on our behalf. May the Holy Spirit illuminate our understanding, love and gratitude of Jesus.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. All are invited to join this body of believers as we seek to be a blessing and serve in this area. Please call for prayer; a team is standing by at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.