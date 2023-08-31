Pastor Russ Rathier took us to 1 John 3:1-3 today to show us that when God adopts us into his family, it’s forever! He doesn’t change His mind. He never lets us go! He chooses us to be His children and lavishes us in his love.
In 2 Corinthians 6:18 God states, “I will be a father to you. And you shall be my sons and daughters.” In Hebrews 2:11-12 Jesus states, "I am not ashamed to call you my brothers and sisters.” And the Holy Spirit confirms in Romans 8:15-16 that "we are God’s children!”
God is our Father, our Abba, our Papa! This love in which God loves us with is something the world can never understand. So know that when the people of the world don’t accept you it is because they don’t accept him! It is sad to think that God is a stranger in the world that he created!
But that doesn’t have to be. We are the face of God on this earth. We make his presence known to those who do not know him. When we feed the hungry, comfort the hurting, provide a safe place for the abused or offer help to those in need, we are extending God’s love to a hurt and broken world. Through us, they get a taste of what God’s love is.
Once they experience that love it opens their heart to receive him so that they too can be welcomed into God’s glorious family! They too can become his precious child and be lavished with His great love! It is up to us, as God’s children, to get out there and show the world who our Father is!
We welcome you to join us for Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. and visit our website at gracemoscow.org.
