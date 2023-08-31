Pastor Russ Rathier took us to 1 John 3:1-3 today to show us that when God adopts us into his family, it’s forever! He doesn’t change His mind. He never lets us go! He chooses us to be His children and lavishes us in his love.

In 2 Corinthians 6:18 God states, “I will be a father to you. And you shall be my sons and daughters.” In Hebrews 2:11-12 Jesus states, "I am not ashamed to call you my brothers and sisters.” And the Holy Spirit confirms in Romans 8:15-16 that "we are God’s children!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.