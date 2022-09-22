Pastor Russ Rathier preached on Sunday from Galatians 6:1-6. This passage speaks of the importance of mature believers to come alongside of a brother who stumbles and falls into sin or becomes overwhelmed by the circumstances of life. We are to restore such a brother carefully and gently, offering them grace, just as Christ did to many during his earthly ministry.

We are not to condemn and be harsh, as that is not helpful. It can be helpful for more than one mature believer to help restore one who is struggling, as there are more to help share his burden and offer wisdom and support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.