Pastor Russ Rathier preached on Sunday from Galatians 6:1-6. This passage speaks of the importance of mature believers to come alongside of a brother who stumbles and falls into sin or becomes overwhelmed by the circumstances of life. We are to restore such a brother carefully and gently, offering them grace, just as Christ did to many during his earthly ministry.
We are not to condemn and be harsh, as that is not helpful. It can be helpful for more than one mature believer to help restore one who is struggling, as there are more to help share his burden and offer wisdom and support.
Rathier stressed the importance of using discernment and to be careful as a mature believer restores a struggling brother. It is important to not enable a wayward brother in sinful behavior, allowing him to take advantage. The stumbling brother (or sister) has a personal responsibility to carry their own load to a degree.
A mature believer is to help them up, help stabilize them in a rocky situation, and then to allow them to keep going without holding their hand all through life. Also, the one who helps should search their heart and motives and be sure that they do not become conceited or have a holier than thou attitude. As always, we keep the focus on Christ.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday prayer meeting, 6:30 p.m., weekly Bible study Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and women’s Bible Study Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
