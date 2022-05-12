Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 1:10-24. This passage briefly touches on Apostle Paul’s testimony, starting with how he was a zealous Pharisee persecuting the early church, and then his encounter with the risen Christ and subsequent conversion.
Paul went from being one of the greatest enemies of Christ to being one of his greatest advocates.
The revelation that he received from Christ, the Gospel, was not devised or taught by man, but came directly from the Lord.
Paul was faithful in spreading this message to both the Jews and Gentiles.
Rathier pointed out that every believer has a testimony. There was a time in our lives before we knew Jesus where we lived our lives for ourselves. We were lost.
Then every believer has a “Damascus Road” moment, an encounter with the living Christ, leading to their conversion. This is where we received Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and are forgiven of our sins.
After this, God is in control of our lives and begins to change us from the inside out, making us increasingly like his son. Then we live our lives for God’s approval and not man’s.
The pastor left us with an important question: Is the Gospel that I received and am living from God, or did I make it up? Only what comes from God saves.
Church service is Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; Bible study, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; prayer meeting, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.; and women’s Bible study, Thursday 10:30 a.m.
— Christopher Mann
