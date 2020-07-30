Which way are you traveling?
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it.” — Matthew 7:13
Most people, if they do much traveling, have some form of GPS to help them arrive at their destination safe and sound.
One’s GPS will tell the quickest way, the shortest way, things to avoid and things you might see along the way. This is to help you arrive at your earthly destination without mishap. God also has a GPS system known as God’s Positioning Sanctifies, and if an individual will heed the instructions given, he will arrive at his heavenly destination safe and sound.
In this passage of Scripture, Jesus is declaring that there are not many ways to heaven. There is only one way to heaven, which is through God. If an individual will admit he is a sinner and with a repentant heart ask Jesus to forgive him, he will. At that moment God will download his GPS, which is the Holy Spirit, into your heart.
Unfortunately, most people will reject God’s free download because they’re quite satisfied with their own version of life. Only forgiven sinners enter by the narrow gate.
856 Moscow Road, Stowe. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
