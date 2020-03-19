When testing comes: John 6:6 — “But this he said to test him, for he himself knew what He would do.”
The miraculous feeding of the 5,000 appears in all four Gospels. This was a major faith builder for those early disciples. The disciples were about to witness Jesus feed nearly 15,000 people using five loaves of bread and two fish if you counted the women and children who were there.
Jesus was about to present a crisis to his disciples when he asked them where can we buy bread to feed these people. His request was impossible to complete, humanly speaking.
Philip and the rest of the disciples were about to witness their anxiety over their circumstances change before their very eyes. The multiplication of the bread and the fish, with 12 baskets of bread left over, truly was a game changer for those disciples.
All Christians go through times of testing. When God brings times of testing or trials into our lives, it is not to hurt us but to make us more like him. Here are a few things that we believers need to keep in mind when challenging situations interrupt our day.
Our circumstances never catch God off guard. He is an all-knowing, ever present and compassionate God. We need to keep our focus on the one who can multiply the bread. God is using this situation to strengthen your trust in him.
Sunday worship at 10:30. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy