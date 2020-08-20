“But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.” Matthew 5:43-48
It would be very rare to find someone that has not been hurt or betrayed by another person. In this passage of Scripture, Jesus is erasing any possibility of trying to justify hatred toward our fellow man.
It’s been said that love cures people: both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it. Jesus is not giving a suggestion here, he is giving a command. Christians should be the most loving and forgiving people on planet Earth. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.
Here are a few things Jesus was teaching in this passage. You must love your enemies. Watch your talk, others are listening. Practice what you preach. Pray for those who have hurt you.
Remember, all people are made in God’s image. Jesus forgives sinners so they can become saints. Anyone can love a friend. Treat others the way you would want to be treated. Gauge your Christian progress by comparing yourself to Jesus, not others.
— Pastor Doug Christy
