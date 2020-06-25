Who are you following? John 10:27 “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” This scripture reassures the believer that God still speaks to his children. God knows them personally and the individual recognizes God’s voice.
When God speaks, he never violates the written word of God. The Bible is not a book of suggestions to consider, but principles to live by. If one has ears to hear Jesus’ teachings, they are the building blocks of life. People were astonished at Jesus’ teachings because he taught with such authority. The Bible tells us that the word became flesh and dwelt among us and that word was Jesus.
This last Sunday being Father’s Day, I encouraged our men to re-examine what they were building their life upon. Sometimes, we men are reluctant to ask for help because our egos get in the way. Some, such as myself, find ourselves wishing we had read the instructions, after the 30-minute project has turned into an all-day ordeal.
Today, more than ever, men need to turn to the author of life for instructions on how to live life, in our ever-changing, hurting world. We need men living by the author of life’s book, the Bible. We need to start asking ourselves whose philosophy, principles, teachings and standards for life are we using as a foundation for life.
It’s time to turn to the creator’s instruction book. Wise sheep follow and listen to the shepherd. Try reading his foundation manual. Gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
