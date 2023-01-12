Pastor Russ Rathier preached this Sunday from James 2:5-13. This passage focuses on the dangers of showing favoritism. It can be easy for people to judge the external appearances of an individual and show favoritism to someone who appears to be well-put together and successful.
Likewise, it can also happen that people react negatively to someone who appears to be poor or unclean, a “lesser” person. Rathier explained how this is contrary to God’s will. If we act in such a manner, we violate his word.
He exhorted us that we should treat others as God treats us. He is kind and compassionate to those who are repentant. As the passage says, “mercy triumphs over judgement.”
By obeying his commands, it frees us and keeps from becoming a slave to hatred. Though saved by grace, an individual’s words, deeds and attitudes will be judged at the end of his life.
If we have shown mercy, then mercy will be shown to us. If we have withheld mercy, it will be withheld from us.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m. Weekly Bible study is held on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and Wednesday prayer meetings are also at 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible study is held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. A church prayer meeting takes place in at the Waterville church on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.