Pastor Russ Rathier preached this Sunday from James 2:5-13. This passage focuses on the dangers of showing favoritism. It can be easy for people to judge the external appearances of an individual and show favoritism to someone who appears to be well-put together and successful.

Likewise, it can also happen that people react negatively to someone who appears to be poor or unclean, a “lesser” person. Rathier explained how this is contrary to God’s will. If we act in such a manner, we violate his word.

