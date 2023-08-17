This morning Pastor Russ Rathier took a break from his journey through the book of first John to remind us that God created all things, even a plan for our salvation. As we dove into Psalm 24, we were reminded that the earth and everything in it is the Lord’s.
His sovereignty, his majesty, his power and his glory, who can stand before his throne? Who can come face to face with one as pure and holy as he? Only one with clean hands and a pure heart. And that surely is not one of us.
The only one who could fit that description was Jesus Christ. The spotless Lamb of God who sacrificed his life so that we can be cleansed from our sins. It is only through him that we too can now enter into God’s glory. We too can stand before our great king and receive grace and mercy.
When we open our hearts and receive Jesus we open the door to heaven and have access to God. This was God’s great plan from the beginning. This is the good news of the Gospel that we sometimes need to be reminded of, that the one who created everything even created a path to lead us back to him.
We welcome all to join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. For Bible study times and upcoming events visit gracemoscow.org.
