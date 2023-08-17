This morning Pastor Russ Rathier took a break from his journey through the book of first John to remind us that God created all things, even a plan for our salvation. As we dove into Psalm 24, we were reminded that the earth and everything in it is the Lord’s.

His sovereignty, his majesty, his power and his glory, who can stand before his throne? Who can come face to face with one as pure and holy as he? Only one with clean hands and a pure heart. And that surely is not one of us.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.