As we continued our journey through the book of James, Pastor Russ Rathier gracefully approached a subject that is uncomfortable to most pastors — money. Wealth in and of itself is not evil, but it can be a trap. Focusing on wealth takes our focus away from Jesus.
James warns us of what happens when we put the riches of this world above God. Everything you strive for comes to naught. Jesus asked, “what does it profit a man if he gains the world but loses his soul?”
He then tells us to “seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness, then all these things will be given unto you.” So, God isn’t against our having money. There are plenty of examples in Scripture of men and women who God blessed with extreme wealth, so money isn’t the issue. It is what we do with the money God has blessed us with that either pleases or displeases God. How do we use our wealth? Do we hoard it? Save it away for another day? Squander it on worldly desires? That is not what God instructs us to do. We are to give.
If we are to live for Jesus than our money should be used to honor and glorify him. When we give to someone in need, we are not just giving them money, we are giving them the love of Jesus. When we invest in outreach programs, we are investing in peoples’ lives who need Jesus. When you keep in mind that your money supports who or what you give it to, investing in the kingdom of heaven is the best financial move you can make.
