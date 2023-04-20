As we continued our journey through the book of James, Pastor Russ Rathier gracefully approached a subject that is uncomfortable to most pastors — money. Wealth in and of itself is not evil, but it can be a trap. Focusing on wealth takes our focus away from Jesus.

James warns us of what happens when we put the riches of this world above God. Everything you strive for comes to naught. Jesus asked, “what does it profit a man if he gains the world but loses his soul?”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.