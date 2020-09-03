Breaking down prejudice: In Acts 10 we are introduced to Cornelius, a gentile, and Peter, the Jewish apostle of the Christian faith. God was about to turn Peter's thinking upside down and Cornelius was about to have his thinking turned right side up.
Both men had an encounter with God during their prayer time. The angel of God told Cornelius that he needed to send for Peter, and he would tell him what he needed to do. Peter also had a vision where God instructed him to eat animals that Peter considered to be unclean. Peter was about to learn there was no room for prejudice in Christianity.
These two men were about to have their thinking changed. Peter and the early church would come to a deeper understanding that only the power of God can truly change the heart of a man. When God cleanses the heart of a man they have no right to call him unclean.
Cornelius and his family were about to realize it’s the power of God that makes man able to stand before God. This was accomplished through the cross atoning for all mankind's sin.
They met as strangers and departed as brothers. We need to let the power of God change our prejudices. Lord give us eyes to see, ears to hear and hearts willing to change. Owing no man anything but love. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
