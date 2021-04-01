“Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord. — Luke 19:38
When Jesus and his disciples entered Jerusalem, the people and disciples joyfully praised God for all the miracles they had seen. It was a triumphal entry. But just one week later there would be different voices.
The Pharisees did not approve of all the praise and following of Jesus; their place of authority and privilege was threatened. The chief priests, leaders and teachers law went about trying to kill him. But Jesus knew what was ahead of him and was willing to pay the price for all our sins.
His death had been prophesized throughout the Old Testament. The Messiah would be delivered to the Gentiles and, like a scapegoat, driven outside the holy city. Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree. He became a curse for us so we could be saved from the power of the devil on this earth and live forever with him in heaven.
We live our life not for ourselves but for the purpose and plan God has for each one, using the gifts he has given us for the praise and glory of his name.
Meet our new interim pastor, Russ Rathier, Easter Sunday, 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
