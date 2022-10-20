Pastor Russ Rathier began a new sermon series that will cover the entire book of James. Biblical scholars believe that this James is the half-brother of Jesus. During most of Jesus’ ministry, James was not a follower, even doubting his brother was the son of God. However, after Jesus’ resurrection, James encountered his brother as the risen Christ. Then he believed and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He then became a doulos — or bond servant — of Christ, giving his life completely over to Jesus. Rathier pointed out how this is a radical change from first not even being a believer, to then becoming essentially a slave to Christ.
Rathier focused on the first verse of James. The overall focus of the book is about spiritual maturity. In it, he pointed out five essentials that we will learn. The believer must be born again. We must honestly examine our lives in light against God’s word. We must then obey what the word teaches us. As believers, we will face extra trials and tribulations. And finally, we must measure our growth by the Bible, and not by comparing ourselves to other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.