This week Pastor Russ Rathier has come to Paul’s final message to the church in Galatia. Paul reminds and encourages them that they are no longer under the bondage of the law.

The new believers in Galatia were mostly Jewish and there were some who taught that even though they had received the full remission of all their sins through the atoning death of Jesus, the laws of Moses, such as circumcision, must still be obeyed. Following a strict set of rules is easier than keeping the heart right before God.

