This week Pastor Russ Rathier has come to Paul’s final message to the church in Galatia. Paul reminds and encourages them that they are no longer under the bondage of the law.
The new believers in Galatia were mostly Jewish and there were some who taught that even though they had received the full remission of all their sins through the atoning death of Jesus, the laws of Moses, such as circumcision, must still be obeyed. Following a strict set of rules is easier than keeping the heart right before God.
However, Paul wanted them to understand it is not Jesus plus the rules that brings salvation; it is Jesus alone. The believer has been delivered from the prideful, hypocritical and legalistic spirit of following a strict set of rules (think Pharisees). Salvation is not in the outward performance of man. For the believer is a new creation; the law of God is now written on his heart.
“The old man has been crucified with Christ, cleansed from all sin and guilt, and is now empowered by the indwelling spirit to live a life pleasing to him.
I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”
Although God knows we cannot keep the law perfectly, the law reveals to us our sinful nature and our inability to keep it. But our gracious and loving Father has made a way for us through Jesus to receive his righteousness, reconciling us to himself so that man may have eternal life with a loving relationship with the God of the universe.
We are so blessed by each person God brings to us.
You are invited to join this family of God each Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday night prayer meeting 6:30 p.m., Thursday morning women’s Bible study at 10:30 a.m.
