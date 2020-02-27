Saved by grace: Ephesians 2:8-9 — For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
Many times, the terminology that our houses of worship use can be very confusing to the listening world. Words like grace, saved, faith, gift of God, works and boast may leave the believer comforted only to leave a nonbeliever asking questions. One question that most evangelicals would love to hear someone ask is, what is the meaning of saved?
Many are saying we are now living in a post-Christian period and if that is the case, we probably will hear someone say; saved from what? We Christians need to be busy today sharing a simple clear salvation message and this Bible verse is just that.
I shared with the congregation the deep humbling this passage should bring to the heart of the believer. The first step for someone to become saved is to come to realize they are a sinner and they deserve to be eternally separated from God because of their sin. No one can save themselves; it is the gift of God.
The gift of God was giving us his son to die on the cross for our sin. Grace is totally undeserved. Faith is putting a wholehearted trust in Christ. It is impossible for us to work our way into heaven. There is no room for boasting. It’s all by his grace.
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy