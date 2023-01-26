At this morning’s service, Pastor Russ Rathier told us to “put a muzzle on it.” Well, not exactly in those terms. He was quoting David in Psalms 39. Rathier is continuing his walk through the James with chapter 3 verses 1-6, which talk about controlling our tongue. Verses 1-2 tell us that teachers will be held accountable to God and as the pastor explained, we are all teachers in some respect. There is always someone watching and listening.
Jesus said, “From the abundance of our hearts our mouths speak.” When our hearts are filled with God’s love, we speak that love. So, while we may not be able to change the world, we can change the words that come forth from our lips. Our words can blend with the rest of the world, or we can speak God’s love and leave an impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.