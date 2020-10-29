1 John 2:5: “But whoever keeps his word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in him.”
Once again, the apostle is driving home the point, if you claim to be a believer your deepest desire is to live by the word of God. If you’ve ever eaten at a smorgasbord you had the luxury of picking and choosing what you want to eat. If you’re anything like me, you probably have overeaten, and may need to confess the sin of gluttony upon leaving the restaurant.
It’s satisfying being able to pick what you want and the quantity you want, for as long as you want. Unfortunately, many believers today are of the opinion that their opinion is what matters. We think we can pick and choose what parts of the Bible we will adhere to and disregard the rest.
We come to God’s table telling him we know what is best for us spiritually. The proof that an individual is truly a believer is evident by how willing you are to deny self and follow Christ.
There is a direct correlation between feasting on the word of God and the love of God being perfected in your life. If we love Jesus, we will keep his commandments. Believers have a deep heartfelt desire to live by the word of God and the love of God is changing them from the inside out.
No picking and choosing allowed. gracemoscow.org.
— Pastor Doug Christy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.