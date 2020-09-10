The conduct of a believer: 1 Peter 1:15,16 but as he who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, “Be holy, for I am holy.”
Unfortunately, this passage of Scripture may be referred to, by some, as putting your nose where it does not belong, or who are you to tell me how to live? We as a country seem to be trying to determine whose conduct is acceptable.
However, in doing so we have to come to the point of saying someone’s conduct is not acceptable, which takes us back to the starting line once again. How do we determine if someone’s conduct is acceptable? I often say someone’s rules will rule.
It appears as we rocket through the 21st century we are determined to say, “out with the old and in with the new.” I believe there is nothing new under the sun when it comes to the conduct of the human heart. Mankind was created in the image of God.
My prayer is that as we witness all the chaos in our families, our politics and our relationship with others that it will cause us to look to a higher power than ourselves for the answer to acceptable conduct. If we do not see a great spiritual awakening in our country, we will continue to see the very fabric that held us together continue to disintegrate before our eyes. We need holy living. gracemoscow.org
— Doug Christy
