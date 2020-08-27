Philippians 2:5 “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.”
This does not require a theological degree to understand. God is noticeably clear when it comes to how we are to think as believers. We, as Americans, are living in an unprecedented time. When I was growing up there was just three news networks. Our parents would turn on the black and white TV, if the antenna was still connected, to listen to Walter Cronkite report what was happening in the country and around the world.
You felt he was reporting the news not trying to make the news. Today with all the means of communication there is more mean communication than ever before. We are constantly being bombarded with, “Let me tell you how to think rather than think for yourself.”
You’ve got a head on your shoulders use it. However, if you think differently then I think your thinking should not be allowed. It has been said that it’s not polite to talk with a full mouth or an empty head. Some might say Christians have been brainwashed and that should be true. But I would ask what have you been washed with?
We truly need mind control today in our personal lives, our families, our country and throughout the world. Believers number one priority is to have the mind of Christ. The best place to discover the mind of Christ is to read his bestseller of all time — the Bible.
— Pastor Doug Christy
