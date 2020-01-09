Lincoln Sprague, church planner in Waitsfield, gave the message from Ephesians 2:11-21. In this passage, Paul is explaining how through Jesus the separation between believing Jews and Gentiles has been removed, for we all are sinners and Jesus paid the price for all.
In the first century, the Gentile believers were uncircumcised, had incorrect lineage, were foreigners to covenants of the promise, without God and without hop.
However, (verse 18), “For through him we both have access to the Father by one Spirit.” Through the blood of Jesus, all can be saved.
God makes us one in Jesus who has removed all barriers that separate us from one another — race, economics and position — as well as that which separates us from God. He has reconciled us to one another and himself.
Galatians 3:28: “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”
As a believer, you are part of the Body of Christ and he is the head. You are the dwelling place in which God lives by his spirit. You are the Temple of the Spirit of the Living God.
Awesome and beyond our comprehension that God should make his dwelling place in his children for the praise and glory of his name.
Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Moscow Road, Moscow, Vt. We are honored to worship with you.
— Sherry Bell