New life in Christ, Ephesians 1 and 2: Whether we knew it or not, we were all spiritually dead in our former lives, living under the power of the ruler of the kingdom of the air. But God, because of his great love and mercy for us, made us alive and raised us up with him in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ.
It is by his grace we have been saved, through faith, which is the gift of God. We have been redeemed through the blood of Jesus, forgiven for our sins, and by the power of the Holy Spirit are set free from sin’s domination.
“For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” (2:10)
He has blessed each of us with unique spiritual gifts to be used for the benefit of the entire body of Christ, and for his good purposes for us. As we go about those works God has purposed for us in our new life, we are daily reminded that this world is not our home. We are strangers and pilgrims, for the Christian is a heavenly man. As the song goes, “We are just a-passing through.”
We are so blessed and grateful to have Russ Rathier, a gifted preacher and teacher, as our new pastor. We think you will love him too, so join us for Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.
And, you don’t want to miss our exciting new Bible study, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, or women’s Bible study Thursday mornings beginning Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m.-noon.
— Sherry Bell
