Jesus’ Humanity, Hebrews 2:5-18: When God created Adam and Eve his desire was for all mankind to live forever with him in loving fellowship. Adam and Eve walked and talked with God in the Garden of Eden and were given dominion over the earth with total freedom, even freedom to trust him enough to obey him.
Sadly they chose to disobey and know evil and sin. That sin separated man from God.
Mankind needed to be rescued from the power of sin and Satan, and restored to a relationship with God. … For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Since the children have flesh and blood, he too shared in their humanity so that by his death he might destroy him who holds the power of death — that is the devil — and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.
Through Jesus, our “merciful and faithful high priest” we are offered the gift of salvation, deliverance from the bondage of Satan, the right to become joint heirs with Christ, brothers and sisters in the family of God, love, joy and peace — and the restoration of the love relationship with God — forever.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Join us in person or online at gracemoscow.org, with interim pastor Russ Rathier.
Need prayer? Call us at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
