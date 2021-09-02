The writer of Hebrews challenges Hebrew Christians to not just settle on the fundamental ABCs of salvation, but to continue to spiritual maturity.
This chapter is a warning about spiritual immaturity. What does spiritual immaturity look like? It is when one has repented, and by faith received salvation, but goes no further.
The danger is becoming spiritually lazy, disinterested and falling into a comfortable culture-friendly faith — less controversial — with no effort or enthusiasm in growing in the knowledge of God through his word.
This falling away from the full truth of the gospel leads to discouragement, doubt and a lack of joy and spiritual fruit in a believer’s life. It is a hardening of the heart and spirit.
In today’s culture, it’s not easy to stay focused. We are pulled on every side, and it takes a decided effort to press on to spiritual maturity by the daily reading and meditation on the word, being sensitive to the Holy Spirit who indwells the believer, and having the encouragement, fellowship and prayers of other believers.
In so doing, we enjoy the blessings of God that come with the pursuit of godly wisdom, trusting in his promises and the intended fulfillment of God’s plan: a trusting, loving and intimate relationship with the God of the universe.
We are happy to announce a new and exciting Bible study — Lessons from the Upper Room — beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 856 Moscow Road. Join us as we discover together the loving heart of Jesus in his final hours featuring Dr. Sinclair Ferguson, facilitated by Ken Rapp.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. Need prayer? A prayer team is standing by at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
