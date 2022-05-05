Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Galatians 1: 6-9. These verses are written by the Apostle Paul to the early church in Galatia. Paul was astonished at how quickly the members of this congregation were turning away from Christ and his true Gospel.
They were deserting the God of grace and were turning away to false gospels. False teachers had entered the church and were perverting the Gospel, leading some believers astray and causing trouble in the church. This passage gives a strict warning to anyone that would distort the Gospel, that they will be eternally condemned, cut off from Christ.
Rathier encouraged and warned us of the importance of sticking to the true Gospel. There is only one way to be saved, and that is through receiving Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. There are many false teachings out there that either add to the Gospel and how to be saved, or that take away from it.
He encouraged us that instead of focusing on what we shouldn’t follow, we should be so focused on knowing our Lord and Savior that anything that is contrary to his Gospel will be evident.
From English preacher William Booth: “I consider that the chief dangers which confront the coming century will be religion without the Holy Ghost, Christianity without Christ, forgiveness without repentance, salvation without regeneration, politics without God, and heaven without hell.”
Church service is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and Bible study is every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
— Christopher Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.