Pastor Russ Rathier briefly spoke this morning from Ezekiel chapter 37. As the great prophet Ezekiel looked out onto a valley filled with dry, dead bones, the Lord told him to speak life into them. As he spoke, the bones began to grow bodies.

The Lord then told him to speak breath into them, and those bones became a living, breathing vast army. We have all been there. Dry, lifeless bones. Until someone spoke the word of life into us. Today we got to see first-hand how powerful speaking life into someone can be.

