Pastor Russ Rathier briefly spoke this morning from Ezekiel chapter 37. As the great prophet Ezekiel looked out onto a valley filled with dry, dead bones, the Lord told him to speak life into them. As he spoke, the bones began to grow bodies.
The Lord then told him to speak breath into them, and those bones became a living, breathing vast army. We have all been there. Dry, lifeless bones. Until someone spoke the word of life into us. Today we got to see first-hand how powerful speaking life into someone can be.
We had a group of women visiting from the Adult and Teen Challenge Center in Johnson. This organization is a network of Christian faith-based corporations intended to provide rehabilitation services to people struggling with addiction. How beautiful it was to see how God worked so mightily in these women. These once troubled and former addicts gave their testimonies on how coming to Christ not only helped them break their addiction, but gave them a new sense of worth, meaning and purpose that they never felt before.
One by one, all six women shared their stories and their hearts with us. To hear their stories, where they came from and where they are now, was absolutely riveting. God is still bringing dead bones to life and building that vast army. Thank you, Teen Challenge, for showing us that Ezekiel’s prophecy is still at work today.
The Teen Challenge women’s facility in Hardwick needs everyday items such as hygiene products, blankets and pillows. If you would like to donate any of these items, call Natalie Elliott at 480-826-9386.
