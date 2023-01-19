Everybody has faith. Faith is a strong belief in something or someone. We all believe in something, even if that something is nothing. So, the question is not if you have faith but who is your faith in and what kind of faith do you have?
Pastor Russ Rathier took us to James 2:14-26 to show us that there are three types of faith. To know something and not act upon it is intellectual faith. According to James this is dead faith. You know the Scriptures, you believe them, but you do not live. Faith without works does not produce results. It’s all talk.
Another type of faith is what Rathier described as emotional faith. You get caught up in a feeling or the hype of an event, but when that feeling fades so does your faith. You hear the word but deny its power and continue as before because your faith was fueled by feelings. Once again, faith without results.
What we really need to have is dynamic faith. This is a complete faith that is based on the word of God and involves your whole being. It captivates your intellect, your emotions and your will. With dynamic faith you know the Scriptures, believe them and act upon them. You live them. The result of your faith is evident in your life. You have become a doer of the word. That is faith with results. That is the kind of faith the Apostle James is encouraging us to have.
Join us for Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. A Tuesday evening Bible study is at 6:30 p.m., while women’s Bible study is on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
