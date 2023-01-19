Everybody has faith. Faith is a strong belief in something or someone. We all believe in something, even if that something is nothing. So, the question is not if you have faith but who is your faith in and what kind of faith do you have?

Pastor Russ Rathier took us to James 2:14-26 to show us that there are three types of faith. To know something and not act upon it is intellectual faith. According to James this is dead faith. You know the Scriptures, you believe them, but you do not live. Faith without works does not produce results. It’s all talk.

