Pastor Russ Rathier preached from James 1:17-21, stressing how faith needs to be tested so it can get stronger, and that we are to remember that God is with us through the testing. God is always good and gives us good gifts. Every good thing we receive is from him.

However, he does not give us what we want, when we want it. He gives us what we need when we need it. The enemy of our souls tries to trick us when we don’t get what we want soon enough, trying to get us to doubt the goodness of God. We must remember that the devil is a liar.

