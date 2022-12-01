Pastor Russ Rathier preached from James 1:17-21, stressing how faith needs to be tested so it can get stronger, and that we are to remember that God is with us through the testing. God is always good and gives us good gifts. Every good thing we receive is from him.
However, he does not give us what we want, when we want it. He gives us what we need when we need it. The enemy of our souls tries to trick us when we don’t get what we want soon enough, trying to get us to doubt the goodness of God. We must remember that the devil is a liar.
The passage exhorts every believer to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger. Man’s anger frequently leads to sin and strife and does not achieve God’s righteousness. It is important for us to be obedient to the Father.
Rathier reminded us that though we bear the fruit of our character, God is the one who grows it. It is our job to obey the Father and to receive his word with a pure heart and humble attitude.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. A weekly Bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, with a prayer meeting on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. A prayer meeting is held in Waterville on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., and a women’s Bible study is on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
