Will Jesus return? Acts 1:11 says, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, who was taken up from you into heaven, will so come in like manner as you saw him go into heaven.”
What an event this was for those disciples. Jesus had just told them that the Holy Spirit would empower them to share with all people that he has paid their sin debt in full on the cross and that death had been conquered. Watching Jesus ascend into heaven and having two angels declare to them that Jesus would return must have been an awesome experience.
Jesus’s return has been anticipated for 2,000 years. There is plenty of speculation on how it will happen. Jesus said only the father knows the exact time. Theologians have debated for centuries this event. However, most evangelicals believe the Bible teaches that Jesus is going to return.
Many question if there is going to be a rapture of the church or will the church go through the great tribulation before Jesus returns. We believers need to be more concerned about fulfilling the commandment that Jesus gave than trying to prove our theological viewpoints.
If the church really believes there is life after death and that one will either spend eternity in Heaven with God or eternity in Hell with Satan, then we should be more concerned about helping people prepare to leave Earth, than wondering when Jesus will return to Earth.
— Pastor Doug Christy
