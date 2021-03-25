“Prayer is the contact of a living soul with God. It is God’s plan to supply man’s great and continuous need with God’s great and continuous abundance.”
— E.M. Bounds
God calls us to come boldly before his throne of grace, and to talk with him any time, any place about anything. He wants us to cast all our burdens upon him for he cares for us, and is an ever-present help in time of trouble.
Walking and talking with him as an intimate companion, telling him all our cares, seeking wisdom and help in every situation, interceding for all those we know and for deliverance for those who walk in darkness. And thanking him and loving him back.
Prayer is essential. This earth is the enemy’s territory and we are defenseless without the power of prayer, faith in his word, and the power of the Holy Spirit in the name of Jesus.
The fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much; it is wholehearted prayer that seeks God’s will and help in all things. He is listening for your voice, because he loves you.
Come meet our new interim pastor, Russ Rathier, and join us for Easter service, 11 a.m. Masks and distancing observed.
— Sherry Bell
