Matthew Nunley, pastor of Capitol Community Church, presented his message from 2 Corinthians 5:11. Paul encourages the believers in Corinth to “no longer live for themselves, but for him who died for them and was raised again.”
Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old things passed away, the new has come. We are now ambassadors for Christ, as though God were making his appeal through us.
God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting men’s sins against them. God made Jesus, who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in Jesus we might become the righteousness of God.
Reconciliation (in the Greek used here) means to change from enmity to friendship and refers to Christ’s atoning work on the cross. And he has committed to us that message of reconciliation.
May we not harden our hearts to the gentle voice of God but be mindful that we are made to have eternal loving fellowship with the lover of our soul. God has given us this awesome and total freedom to choose to believe on him or not, to become a child of God and to receive his gift of reconciliation through Jesus. And he has given to us the incredible privilege of being his ambassador.
We are happy to announce a new and exciting Bible Study beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m. at the church, 856 Moscow Road. We welcome you to join us as we discover together the loving heart of Jesus in his final hours, featuring Dr. Sinclair Ferguson, facilitated by Ken Rapp. There will be refreshments.
Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. You are cordially invited to join this body of believers as we seek to make God known and be a blessing in this area. Interim pastor, Russ Rathier. Need prayer? Prayer team standing by at 214-616-7848.
— Sherry Bell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.