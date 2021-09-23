Pastor Russ Rathier preached from Hebrews 7: 1-10, which compares Jesus to Melchizedek, who is found in Genesis 14:17-24.
Melchizedek, whose name means King of Righteousness, was king of the city of Salem (meaning “peace”) and was a priest of God most high. He blessed Abram and gave him bread and wine, and Abram voluntarily gave Melchizedek a tithe of all his plunder. Thus, the greater blessed the lesser.
Many of the details of Melchizedek act as a foreshadowing of the future Messiah, the true king of righteousness and peace. Jesus also became a priest, in the order of Melchizedek, and is the universal and eternal priest for all men who call on his name. As Abram was blessed by Melchizedek, so Jesus blesses us with the great love and promises of God when we accept him as our personal Lord and savior. He, the greater, lovingly and gladly blesses us, the lesser.
Rathier concluded his sermon with the true and simple statement, that when the world has you in turmoil, turn your eyes upon Jesus, who is our universal and eternal high priest.
The sermon can be viewed at youtu.be/KrbtX4O22L0.
— Christopher Mann
